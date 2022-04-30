NYC Pulls Future Homeless Shelter in Chinatown After Community Outcry – Gadget Clock





Plans to open a New York City homeless shelter later this year in Chinatown have been shuttered following community protests against its opening.

City officials confirmed the news on Friday, following a growing outcry that resulted in public protests against the proposed shelter.

“After reviewing planned shelter sites to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-site this shelter capacity to an area with fewer services and shelter for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” Julia Savel, a spokesperson for NYC Homeless Services, said.

The shelter, which would have opened at 47 Madison Street, was supposed to hold 49 beds for unsheltered New Yorkers. That location was one of three shelters planned for Chinatown.

“Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs, equitably distribute shelters, and prioritize sites that can come online in a timely way to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers,” Savel added.

The city’s Department of Homeless Services is said to be focusing on opening new sites at locations that require less renovation work. The Madison site needed demolition and was expected to carry a “substantial cost” before coming online in 2 to 3 years.