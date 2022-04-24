NYC punishes dozens of educators over ‘fraudulent’ proof of COVID vaccination



According to the New York Post, the New York City Department of Education has placed dozens of school employees on unpaid leave for allegedly forging their COVID-19 vaccine.

The city informed affected employees on Wednesday that unpaid leave would begin Monday. Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed a vaccine order on city education workers in 2021.

A City DOE spokesman told the Post: “Fraudulent immunization cards are not only illegal, they also violate our schools’ best protection against COVID-19.

“We immediately went on unpaid leave for these employees – less than 100,” he added.

NYC workers face dismissal for non-compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The NYC took this action after receiving a report from law enforcement agencies stating that the employees had provided fake vaccination cards or otherwise had fake proof of vaccination.

As the vaccine deadline approaches, firefighters have rallied against the NYC mandate, which could be the end for many.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) has criticized the move, saying the city has not done enough to verify that employees actually forged their vaccine status. The teachers’ union says some of its members have been mistakenly identified as fraudsters.

UFT lawyer Beth Norton told the New York Times: “It is completely inappropriate for the DOE to unilaterally remove UFT members from their salaries on the basis of speculation alone.”

The city has not announced how long the unpaid leave will last. Law enforcement agencies and the city’s Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI) are investigating the allegations.