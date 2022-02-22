NYC reforms aimed at tinkering with racial makeup of criminals created more Black victims: expert



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Progressive leaders have theoretically initiated criminal justice reform aimed at correcting the imbalances of black Americans who have been arrested, convicted and imprisoned. But in reality, in cities like New York, these reforms have backfired, leading to increased crime, experts say, and more black Americans have been victimized and more black Americans imprisoned.

“Many of these policies are clearly built around the notion that blacks are so disproportionately represented that individuals have been arrested and prosecuted and convicted and imprisoned – and that criminal justice policy is designed to engineer that number.” “It’s a big problem in itself,” Hannah E. Meyers, director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, told Gadget Clock in a phone interview Monday.

Former district attorneys of the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Attorney Meyers and Jim Quinn recently published an article The New York Times is arguing That “rather than focusing on crime prevention and response, in the pursuit of ethnic justice in criminal proceedings, policymakers appear to have neglected the core purpose of law and order.”

Prior to the Biden tour, NYC crime had risen 38% in the last 28 days, including the rise in shooting and subway crimes.

“Following – a sharp rise in crime victims, who are disproportionately black, and a slight increase in the percentage of prisoners on Rykers Island who are black – is a more worrying kind of racial imbalance,” the author wrote in the article.

New York City is battling skyrocketing crime. From 2019 to 2021, murders increased by 52%, where shootings increased by 104% and car theft by 91%. In 2020, 65% of Black New Yorkers were murdered and 74% shot, the authors of the NYT article wrote.

In New York, policing and incarceration policies have been at the forefront of the debate, and such policies have been effective in protesting Black Lives Matter and Resist the police movement In 2020 a fever hit the pitch.

He was shot dead in New York City in broad daylight; Woman shot in the arm

In 2017, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio supported the release of thousands of prisoners on Rykers Island through the city’s “supervised release” program. In 2019, New York lawmakers passed sweeping changes to state bail laws that limit offenses that judges can grant bail. Also, in 2019, New York passed the Discovery Reform, which requires prosecutors to disclose their evidence to the defense before proceedings can proceed.

“I think you can talk to any prosecutor, especially any line prosecutor or anyone who has recently left the DA office in a more senior role, and they will tell you … that the discovery is having a huge impact on reform crime,” Myers Fox said. Digital told News in a phone interview on Monday.

The Reform It was set up after former mayor Bill de Blasio moved to defend the police, which brought with it the termination of the NYPD’s plaincloths unit and the re-employment of officers.

Meyers and Quinn wrote that such reforms are “hurting black New Yorkers” and that they point to rising crime rates in NYC’s larger black neighborhood.

New York Assembly Speaker Says No Bail Reform Policy Despite Concerns About Violent Crime

“Police in Princeton, which covers most of Brownsville’s neighborhood, as well as Ocean Hill, where about three-quarters of residents are black, have seen a 144 percent increase in shootings by the end of last year, and a 21 percent increase in homicides. Years ago,” they wrote.

“Obviously there are some things we should talk about, why there is so much crime in minority communities,” Meyers said, “but you have to look upwards.”

“You can’t necessarily fix them by changing who you arrest or keep in jail. It’s a color-blind system. It’s not where you can’t insert a better fix,” Myers told Gadget Clock Digital. Says.