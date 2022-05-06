NYC Rent Guidelines Board to vote on potential increases for rent-stabilized units



NEW YORK — The New York City Rent Guidelines Board will take a preliminary vote Thursday on a range of rent increases impacting the city’s one million rent-stabilized apartments.

The first vote could lead to the highest rent hikes in more than two decades.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with landlords and tenants about what an increase would mean to them.

“The pipes are no good. It’s dripping constantly,” said Vincia Barbar showing CBS2 her apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Barbar wonders why she’d have to pay one cent more for a place that’s falling apart.

“You can tell all the years of constant patchwork here,” she said.

The Rent Guidelines Board is considering increases between 2.7 percent and 4.5 percent on one-year leases and 4.3 percent to 9 percent on two-year leases.

The numbers are based on staff reports that found the price index of operating costs for buildings with rent-stabilized apartments increased 4.2 percent this year.

“Inflation is skyrocketing month by month. We have a water board now that’s proposing a near five percent rate increase effective July 1,” said Vito Signorile with the Rent Stabilization Association, which represents 25,000 owners and managers.

“During the eight years of the de Blasio administration, there were three rent freezes which was unprecedented,” Signorile said.

“No one lines to pass along rent increases,” said Chris Athineos, a property owner in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Athineos said he wants a fair increase.

“Property owners really suffered during COVID. We have a lot of vacancies, a lot of people who skipped out of their apartments, didn’t pay their rent. We were not compensated for that. We’ve given our existing tenants rent breaks for the last year or two,” Athineos said.

“Although the rent relief program was out there, that only covered anywhere between 12 and 15 months of back owed rent,” Signorile said.

The Legal Aid Society is calling for an outright freeze, saying, “Tenants across New York City are still reeling financially from the pandemic,” and noting a lack of affordable housing.

Barbar worries for herself and her neighbors.

“These people that can’t afford the rent that they have already, it’s gonna go up,” Barbar said. “It’s gonna be a big pandemic of homeless in New York if that happens.”

Thursday night’s meeting is virtual and can be watched online or listened to via phone. A final vote will take place in June.

