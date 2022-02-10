NYC Retirees Push Back Against Mayor Eric Adams’ Support Of Medicare Plan – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many retired public service workers in New York City are pushing back against the mayor’s support of a Medicare plan for retirees.

The New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees released a statement saying, “The city actually knows this is an inferior plan, which is why they are forcing retirees to pay thousands of dollars annually to opt out and keep their current insurance.”

Mayor Eric Adams recently ordered his administration to move forward with the de Blasio-era plan.

Adams says it will save city taxpayers $600 million a year while continuing to offer premium-free coverage.