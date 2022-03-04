NYC School Mask Mandate Ends Monday for K-12 – Gadget Clock





Come Monday, hundreds of thousands of public school students in the nation’s largest district and their educators can ditch face masks indoors, Mayor Eric Adams said Friday as he announced the looming end of one of the most profoundly impactive and longstanding mandates of the COVID pandemic.

Businesses throughout the five boroughs won’t have to check vaccine cards at the door either starting next week, though they can continue to do so if they choose.

Face masks will still be required for students younger than the vaccine-eligible age of 5, though, the Democrat announced, which affects some pre-K classes, all 3-K classes and many daycare and kids’ programs overseen by the health department.

Programs that include a mix of student ages within groups — like pre-K classes that serve 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds or extracurricular programs with mixed ages — likely will still have to keep the full mandate in place for consistency. A number of programs sent email notifications to parents Thursday night, after a City Hall official told Gothamist of the mayor’s planned Friday announcement, on that policy.

Adams delivered his announcement in Times Square Friday by no coincidence. The lifting of the mandate in the once jarringly empty Crossroads of the World, now again a bastion for tourism, entertainment and nightlife industries, serves as a powerful symbol for the city’s ongoing recovery and revitalization.

The mayor also will suspend the city’s “Key2NYC” policy, which currently requires anyone 5 and older to show proof of vaccination in order to enter most public spaces, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and grocery stores, effective on Monday.

Adams, who has been vocal about the city needing to return more fully to pre-pandemic habits, had indicated his plans earlier this week after the CDC changed its mask recommendations. The situation has further improved since, with the CDC now saying that 90% of the U.S. population now needn’t wear them indoors, up from more than 70% when the agency made its announcement last week.

New York City’s numbers have further improved, too.

COVID cases are down 43% on a rolling basis over the last week compared with the average for the prior four weeks, while hospitalizations and deaths are both down 71% by the same metric. And the data period for which those rates are down doesn’t even encompass the meteoric plunge in the omicron-fueled wave that hit in late January. Factor in the peak and you’re looking at a near 100% drop in cases.

About 77% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated, though rates lag among eligible children (56% fully vaccinated, 35% with no dose yet). Full vaccination rates for kids vary widely by neighborhood, though, from a citywide low of 17% in east, north and south parts of Brooklyn’s Williamsburg to Park to a high of 99% in a swath of Manhattan neighborhoods, along with Queens’ Long Island City and Brooklyn neighborhoods including the downtown area and Park Slope, among others. See the city’s full data set for child vaccinations by ZIP code here.

Schools in New York outside the five boroughs were permitted to drop mask mandates as of Wednesday when Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted her statewide order.

It’s the day that many families had been looking forward to for a long time: When students no longer had to wear masks in school. But one district on Long Island said more students than not were still wearing masks. Gadget Clock’s Greg Cergol reports.

The changes announced Monday in New York City take effect the same day New Jersey lifts its statewide indoor school mask mandate as well.

Unchanged, though, is the city’s vaccine requirement to work. All of the private-sector workers in New York City are still required to be fully vaccinated pursuant to the order put in place by Mayor Bill de Blasio at the end of last year.

The mandates designed and put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 are getting pulled back during a major milestone of the pandemic. It’s been more than two years since New York City reported its first case on March 1, 2020.