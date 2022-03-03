World

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks’ vision for education prioritizes new approach to reading

12 hours ago
NEW YORK — City Schools Chancellor David Banks is doubling down on his plan to change the Department of Education’s direction.

CBS2’s John Dias has reaction to the new vision for New York City’s public schools.

Banks did his homework and knows the facts. He’s giving the department he inherited a failing grade.

“There are huge parts of the system which have been broken for a long time and need to change,” Banks said.

Banks said his main priority is changing the way kids learn how to read. He wants to use a proven phonics-based system, so each student can read by third grade.

“Over the last 20, 25 years, we went to a different approach for reading, called ‘whole language.’ It’s its own strategy, but it has not worked well enough for what we need here in New York City,” Banks said.

Banks said he knew going into the job that wrong-headed programs have resulted in a staggering 65 percent of minority students graduation without being able to read.

Many parents CBS2 spoke with said it’s time the city acknowledges that it has been neglecting these kids.

“They’re passing on them like that, just putting them to the side, ‘Let’s get them out of here,'” said Eric Camacho.

“They need to step it up a notch,” said Rosaura Longo.


Chancellor Banks speaks at school nurse training facility

06:54

Many parents think the new approach will only help. But they say the department should also concentrate more attention on traditional resource rooms.

“You go to a classroom, you get a teacher one-on-one, helping with reading, things like that,” said Bernadette Kinkele.

The new plan proposed by Banks includes adding new screening methods to identify dyslexia at an early age and making sure each student graduates with a diploma and a pathway to a good job.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams weighed in on the schools chancellor’s new vision.

“If you’re not part of this team and committed to finally turning around this bureaucracy that has professionalized and has professionalized failing children,” Adams said. “This is not the moment to be in this administration.”

Chancellor Banks said in order to streamline the department and push dollars into schools, he eliminated five executive superintendent positions, saving millions of dollars. He’s also questioning why so many people, thousands of them, are needed in borough offices.

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

