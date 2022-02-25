NYC schools drop outdoor mask mandate, indoor mandate remains



New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks from the outside next week, but for now they must be kept indoors, school chancellor David Banks said Friday.

“I’m delighted to be able to make this exciting announcement and allow students and staff to safely remove their masks while out of NYC Public Schools,” Banks said in a press release.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections continue to decline in New York after encouraging December-January spikes following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday welcomed the revised mask rules in a number of TV and radio appearances but did not set a target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools. “Finally, we’re moving to simplify many of these mandates so that we can get back to the level of normalcy we’re looking for,” Adams said at WPIX.

New York Governor Kathy Hutchul said earlier this month that she would reconsider the rules on school masks in the first week of March.

Students in New York City and the rest of the state will return to the classroom on Monday after a week-long break.