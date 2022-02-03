NYC Schools Introduce Vegan Fridays With Veggie-Forward Options – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In addition to Meatless Mondays, New York City schools are introducing Vegan Fridays.

At the end of every week, veggie-forward meals will be on the menu.

Mayor Eric Adams is vegan and has spoken many times about how the diet changed his life.

“In once voice, you talk about fighting childhood obesity, diabetes. Yet you go into a school building every day and you see the food that feeds our health care crisis,” he said Thursday. “I am going to do the best I can to give them the options of a more healthier diet, so we can stop feeding the crisis.”

On this week’s menu: Veggie tacos, seasoned broccoli, pasta primavera and assorted salads.

The Department of Education says non-vegan options will also be available on request, as well as milk.