NYC schools prepare for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom

The nation’s largest school system is preparing for some school disruptions next week, as a vaccine mandate for nearly all working adults in New York City schools is set to take effect at midnight Monday, resulting in staffing by Tuesday morning. may be lacking.

The mandate – which requires workers to receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Monday and is the city’s first mandate without a test-out option for any group of workers – 150,000 including teachers, school workers and central Covers more than one person. office workers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate last month, but thousands of Department of Education employees still haven’t received their first doses or presented proof of vaccination, according to estimates from the DOE and leaders of unions representing teachers. According.

According to union leaders, more than 90 percent of teachers and principals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and it’s highly likely that more teachers will get their first shot or avoid losing their pay Monday night. Submit proof of vaccination.