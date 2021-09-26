NYC schools prepare for staff shortages as vaccine mandates loom
The nation’s largest school system is preparing for some school disruptions next week, as a vaccine mandate for nearly all working adults in New York City schools is set to take effect at midnight Monday, resulting in staffing by Tuesday morning. may be lacking.
The mandate – which requires workers to receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Monday and is the city’s first mandate without a test-out option for any group of workers – 150,000 including teachers, school workers and central Covers more than one person. office workers.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate last month, but thousands of Department of Education employees still haven’t received their first doses or presented proof of vaccination, according to estimates from the DOE and leaders of unions representing teachers. According.
According to union leaders, more than 90 percent of teachers and principals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and it’s highly likely that more teachers will get their first shot or avoid losing their pay Monday night. Submit proof of vaccination.
But Michael Mulgrew, president of the city’s teachers’ union, said there are still about 6,000 teachers who will be barred from entering schools on Tuesday if they don’t get a shot over the weekend.
Teachers and headmasters’ unions on Friday called on Mr. de Blasio to delay implementation of the mandate until at least next weekend, so that schools have more time to plan for the shortfall. Later on Friday, Mr. de Blasio countered those calls during a radio appearance, saying the city had “thousands” of options ready to fill vacancies in schools next week.
Teachers who refuse vaccination will be able to take one year of unpaid leave and keep their health insurance until the end of the school year.
The city has said it will send immunization substitute teachers and central office workers to schools to make up for the shortfall. But the most pressing challenges may not be in the classroom: Only about 80 percent of school staff, including aides, mentors, security agents and school lunch helpers, have received at least one dose.
In many schools, almost all adults are vaccinated. But in others, there are 30 to 100 teachers and staff members who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine, according to Mark Cannizzaro, who runs the city’s principals union.
Both teacher and headmaster unions are part of a lawsuit with other municipal unions challenging the vaccine mandate, but officials have acknowledged the suit is likely to fail.
Teachers are eligible for the vaccine from January.
#NYC #schools #prepare #staff #shortages #vaccine #mandates #loom
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.