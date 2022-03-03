World

NYC self-defense classes see rise in participants during wave of subway violence against women

NYC self-defense classes see rise in participants during wave of subway violence against women
NYC self-defense classes see rise in participants during wave of subway violence against women

NYC self-defense classes see rise in participants during wave of subway violence against women

The wave of violent crimes against women on the subway at a self-defense gym in New York City has risen dramatically among clients.

According to a trainer, the recent wave of crime seen on the New York City subway is leading more people to participate in Krav Maga experts’ self-defense classes.

On February 21, a man approached a woman sitting inside a subway station in the Bronx and struck her in the face and back of the head with human feces. New York City Police Department.

While at a subway station in Queens, a 57-year-old woman was hit several times in the head with a hammer. Doubt Stealing her purse.

(NYPD)

Crime on New York City’s subways is on the rise, and has risen more than 200% this week compared to the same period in 2021.

Sahi Shemesh, head coach of Krav Maga experts, told Gadget Clock Digital that being around violence is not a choice.

“We teach people how to avoid trauma and we like how to let go of violence without resorting to violence. And if necessary, they need to use minimal violence to get out of the situation.” Dr. Shemesh.

He says Crave Maga experts are getting the same amount of searches a week that companies typically see in a month.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Shemesh. “I can tell you that we get the same amount of searches, usually we get a month, we get a week now or, you know. It’s kind of crazy. It’s the amount of phone cycles we get, emails and walk-ins just not like before. “

Just two days ago, Shemesh said a trainer was attacked while on a subway and got out of the situation using learned self-defense skills.

“We had a trainer … two days ago there was a subway attack, an unpleasant attack, someone came from behind and attacked him,” Shemesh said. “Fortunately he was able to handle himself very well, and no harm was done, but now it has happened to everyone.”

(iStock)

Shemesh spoke to the trainer about the incident and said that he was not scared at the time of the incident.

For those who may be skeptical about taking self-defense classes, Shemesh asks a question: “Do you feel comfortable walking on the street while you are breastfeeding?”

“Do you feel comfortable carrying this feeling with you? Do you feel comfortable letting someone else decide your safety? Are you comfortable with 911 when you are attacked? That’s the question,” Schmeish said.

