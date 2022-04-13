NYC shooting near mall leaves man injured in Brooklyn



A gunman was killed near the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn’s Fort Green neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The NYPD is urging the public to stay away from Atlantic Avenue and Ft Greene Place as police respond to the scene.

There were about 50 children outside the mall and they spread out after the shooting, which grazed the victim, News12 reported.

The NYPD did not have details of the suspect or the suspect immediately after the shooting.

New York City is on high alert after a suspect opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, injuring more than two dozen people.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.