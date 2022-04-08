NYC shooting outside Bronx school kills teen, injures two others



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 16-year-old girl was killed and another girl and a teenage boy were injured when a gunman opened fire near a school in New York City, authorities said Friday.

510 E. 156th St. outside of University Heights Secondary School. The shooting began just before 1:45 p.m., the New York Police Department said.

The 16-year-old girls were both injured – one on the upper body and the other on the legs. NYPD told Gadget Clock Digital that one died of a torso injury.

NYC children have been injured 26 times so far in 2022, with child shootings nearly doubling in mid-March: ‘disgusting’

The condition of the surviving girl is stable. A 17-year-old man was shot in the back and was expected to survive.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear.

NYC Crime, Shooting Continues – Violence against 3 and 7, including 73-year-old children

It was not immediately clear if they were students at the school, police said. No arrests were made.

Crime in the city has increased since the midst of the COVID-9 epidemic. In the first three months of 2022, crime increased 44% overall compared to the same period in 202, according to NYPD data.