NYC shootings double in one-week period compared to 2021, police data show



Shooting in New York City doubled in the most recent recorded week compared to the same period last year, as the number of people shot was 150%, according to figures released Monday.

Between February 7 and February 13, the number of shootings reported increased 100% year-over-year, from 12 to 24, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) data. And shooting has risen 55.2% in the last 28 days.

Weekly shootings represent 30 people from February 7 to February 13 – 150% more than the 12 people shot during the same period last year, police said. The number of shootings also rose during the 28-day period, when they rose 73.3% to 104, police said.

The NYPD has seen an increase in homicides for both the past week and the recent 28-day period. Despite the previous decline, the number of homicides increased by 33.3% from February 7 to February 13 compared to the same period in 2021. The NYPD also reported a 6.7% year-over-year growth for the 28-day period ending February 13.

Joseph Giacalon, an associate professor at John J. College of Criminal Justice in New York City, told Gadget Clock Digital that cold weather at this time of year usually acts as a deterrent to crime, “but bad weather doesn’t stop crime.”

He noted that he did not compare the current crime situation in the 1990s, and said that crime at that time was “much worse”.

“But we don’t want to wait,” he noted. “We don’t want our elected officials to wait until it gets worse.”

Giacalone, a crime analyst and former member of the NYPD, asked, “What happens when the weather breaks?”

“The only thing criminals respond to is arrest and trial … we refer to it as resistance. And there doesn’t seem to be any resistance,” he said. “Seeing the numbers increase dramatically in a short period of time, during blizzards and cold weather, it’s not a good shelter for things to come.”