World

NYC shootings leave 23 people injured over 5 days, including 10 victims struck in single day, police say

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC shootings leave 23 people injured over 5 days, including 10 victims struck in single day, police say
Written by admin
NYC shootings leave 23 people injured over 5 days, including 10 victims struck in single day, police say

NYC shootings leave 23 people injured over 5 days, including 10 victims struck in single day, police say

At least 23 people were shot in New York City Between Sunday and Thursday, police statistics show, as one crime expert warns: “Violence begets violence.”

There were 18 shootings reported from 12 am Sunday through 11:59 pm Thursday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Friday. Ten more people were shot during the four-day period than during the same time frame in 2021, police statistics show.

There were 10 homicides reported for the same period, compared to the eight documented from Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, 2021, police said.

NYC SMALL BUSINESS OWNER PLEADS FOR CRIME CLEAN-UP: ‘THE INMATES ARE RUNNING THE ASYLUM’

A more in-depth look at the police data shows 10 people were shot in a single 24-hour period, on Thursday, when there were seven shooting incidents. One person was struck in a single shooting on Feb. 10, 2021, police said.

That same day, Mayor Eric Adams tearfully called on city agencies to do more to protect endangered youth from getting caught up in lives of crime and violence.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS TEARFULLY CALLS ON CITY AGENCIES TO ‘DO MORE’ FOR ENDANGERED YOUTH AMID CRIME UPTICK

Joseph Giacalone, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City, told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday that every type of crime has increased year to date except for murder.

Murders year to date are down 12.8% as of Sunday, police statistics show, but shootings are up 29.7%.

READ Also  Ontario court freezes millions in trucker Freedom Convoy's crowdfunding account

“So, you have to factor in a little bit of luck and some good medical care, not only from the hospital, but cops are trained with tourniquets and everything else to try to prevent people from dying after they’ve been shot,” Giacalone said. , a retired NYPD detective sergeant, went on. “So, eventually, that luck runs out.”

Giacalone acknowledged that analysts have seen this upward trend toward gun violence “for over two years,” if not longer.

Asked what he attributes to the uptick in crime, he pointed to “all of the reforms that have gone into effect” and the NYPD’s past decision to abolish the anti-crime unit, which he called “the one tool that was really meant to deter” criminals from carrying illegal firearms. “

“Here we are,” he quipped. “When there is zero deterrence, the criminals step into that void. And with no threat of going to jail and no threat of getting any real prison time.”

The NYPD has released new video of the suspected gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx on Jan. 19, 2022 (NYPD)

The NYPD has released new video of the suspected gunman who shot an 11-month-old girl in the Bronx on Jan. 19, 2022 (NYPD)
(NYPD)

Late last month, Adams announced plans to reinstate the plainclothes anti-crime units, renaming them “neighborhood safety teams,” in the coming weeks.

Speaking about Mayor Adams’ recent announcement about helping endangered youth, Giacalone added that efforts toward violence interruption and mental health are “great,” but will take time – up to months or years before they come to fruition, “or maybe not at all. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

READ Also  Fauci Says Sen. Paul’s False Accusations ‘Kindle the Crazies’ Who Threaten His Life – Gadget Clock

So, the main thing that you have to lean on is you have to stop the violence because violence begets violence, “Giacalone said.” And if you’re letting people out with no bail, with illegal firearms or there’s a shooting and people don ‘t go to jail for them, the chance of retaliation becomes greater. And I think that’s what we’re seeing here. “

#NYC #shootings #leave #people #injured #days #including #victims #struck #single #day #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Esper Claims Defense Dept. Is Improperly Blocking Parts of His Memoir

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment