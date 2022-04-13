NYC shootings leave 3 dead, 12 others wounded hours after subway attack: ‘No one is safe’



Three people were killed and at least 12 were injured in a series of shootings across New York City on Tuesday night, just hours after the Brooklyn subway attack in the early hours of the morning that prompted officials to call on the Big Apple to stop gun violence.

A 23-year-old woman, and two young men, aged 21 and 22, were killed in separate shootings Tuesday night in the Bronx. At least five people, including a 15-year-old girl, were reportedly wounded in the gunfight but survived across New York City for six hours.

The violence came hours after authorities reported that a man wearing a gas mask, detonated a smoke grenade and was inside a train car and at 36th St. Station, 36th St. Station in Brooklyn, while passengers were on their way to work. In 24 minutes Manhattan and the kids were going to school.

At least 29 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting, ‘dangerous’ suspects: officials

At least 29 people were injured, 10 of whom were shot. The high-profile incident prompted New York Governor Kathy Hutchul to call for an end to gun violence, and for it to end.

“We’re sick and tired of reading headlines about crime,” the governor stressed.

But after the attack, more bloodshed ensued in the Bedford-Stuivsant neighborhood of Brooklyn, where three people were injured in a shooting around 4:30 pm in front of the NYCHA’s Armstrong Complex. Police said a 43-year-old man was shot in the back of his back, a 41-year-old man was stabbed in his right arm and a 26-year-old man was injured in his left leg. All three were taken to King’s County Hospital in stable condition.

“Another beautiful day. Everyone is out on the streets, and everyone is getting shot,” an NYPD officer in Brooklyn told the New York Post. “No one is safe.”

A 15-year-old gunman was shot in the leg in the 3900 block of Laconia Avenue in the Edenwald section of The Bronx around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting, and no arrests were made immediately. He was taken to Jacob’s Hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot in the right leg on Etna Avenue near Cypress Hill in Brooklyn, but the NYPD said the victim was uncooperative. He was taken to a Jamaican hospital.

Owen Goodwin, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting near the junction of East 180 Street and Mohegan Avenue in the Bronx at 7:43 p.m. Goodwin suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body in response to a 911 call about NYPD firing.

Goodwin was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The other two victims – a 47-year-old man who was shot in the right leg and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the left leg – were taken to the same hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made immediately, police said.

The shooting happened again around 8:20 pm in Canaries, Brooklyn. A man was hit while standing outside the 900 block of 86th St., police said. His condition was not known.

Another fatal shooting occurred in the Bronx at about 8:42 a.m. Tuesday night. NYPD officers found a 23-year-old woman shot in the head in response to a 911 call near the junction of Sheridan Avenue and McClellan Street. The EMS responded and took the victim to NYC Health & Hospital / Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. She’s been Sally Y ever since. Detected in NTM.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the victim was sitting inside a parked car in the corner of the location at the time of the shooting, police said. No arrests were made immediately.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the head near the junction of Burke and Kruger Avenue around 9:50 p.m. He was in critical but stable condition until Tuesday night.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the 2800 block of Olinville Avenue in the Bronx at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday night that left four people injured in gunfire.

EMS took four people to NYC Health & Hospital / Jacobie. A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. From then on he became known as Jesse Bynam. The condition of the other three is stable. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the right hand. A 23-year-old man was shot in the right thigh. A 22-year-old man was shot in the back. No arrests were made immediately as the investigation continued.