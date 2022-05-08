NYC smiling thieves wanted for stealing 400 bulletproof vests donated to benefit Ukraine



New York City police have released new photos showing thieves trying to steal more than 400 bulletproof vests donated months ago to help Ukraine’s war effort after Russian forces invaded.

The six suspects – some of whom were seen smiling at surveillance photos and carrying large garbage bags – allegedly entered the headquarters of the U.S. Congressional Committee and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America on March 15 in Manhattan’s East Village.

The team forcibly opened the door around 2pm and removed about 400 bulletproof vests donated from various law enforcement agencies and stored them in the agency’s office.

Police said the men loaded the vests into three different vehicles and fled to Brooklyn. The New York Police Department also released a photo of one of those cars, a white van, on Friday.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in Long Island has donated about 450 used, discarded vests to the Ukrainian Ukrainian Congressional Committee for Ukrainian Physicians and Humanitarian Workers, but it is not clear if vests donated from that organization were among the stolen, WNBC reports.

“It’s reprehensible for anyone to enter a building to steal supplies and materials intended to help victims of this humanitarian crisis,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Tullon Jr.’s spokeswoman Vicki Distefano told the outlet.

Those with information are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.