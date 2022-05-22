NYC street food vendor attacked in Times Square with milk crate, traffic cones, video shows



New York Metropolis police have launched a video of a person claiming to have attacked a street food vendor in Times Square earlier this month with a milk crate and a traffic cone in the hope that the general public may assist determine the suspect.

The unidentified man obtained right into a verbal argument with a 57-year-old food vendor on the nook of seventh Avenue and West fortieth Street round 6:15 pm on Could 14, police mentioned. It’s unknown at the moment what he’ll do after leaving the put up.

In accordance with police, the argument turned bodily when the suspect began kicking and punching the sufferer.

The suspect picked up a crate of milk and hit the food vendor on the top and threw a number of traffic cones from the street in the direction of the sufferer.

The suspect fled the scene and his present whereabouts are unknown.

The sufferer suffered a head harm and was taken to NYC Well being & Hospital / Bellevue, the place police mentioned he was handled and launched.

Police described the suspect as a person of darkish complexion, athletic construct and brief black hair. He’s believed to be 6 toes, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 kilos.

He was final seen sporting a black surgical masks, a sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, a backpack and grey crocuses, police mentioned.

Authorities referred to as the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) for data on the incident.