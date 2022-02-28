World

NYC subway attacks: Man shot, woman sexually abused, as police hunt man who assaulted victim with human feces

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC subway attacks: Man shot, woman sexually abused, as police hunt man who assaulted victim with human feces
Written by admin
NYC subway attacks: Man shot, woman sexually abused, as police hunt man who assaulted victim with human feces

NYC subway attacks: Man shot, woman sexually abused, as police hunt man who assaulted victim with human feces

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man was shot in the chest inside a New York City subway station on Sunday night, at the same time police released horrific video of a suspect hitting a woman in the face and head with human feces, authorities said.

Since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his crackdown on the transit system, including additional officers and resource deployments, several subway riders have been attacked or otherwise targeted by alleged criminals. The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a 27-year-old man was standing on an L-train platform inside a Broadway junction subway station in Brooklyn around 10:10 p.m. Sunday when he and another man started arguing.

Details of the argument were not immediately available, but police said the male suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest before fleeing. Victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was expected to survive.

NYC man accused of subway hammer attack dating rap sheet decades ago

Police could describe the suspect as his 20-year-old.

On Saturday, a different suspect followed a 28-year-old woman to her home from a Brooklyn subway station on 45th Street and 4th Avenue, police said. The woman left the subway station just before 6 a.m. Saturday and was followed by a stranger on her way to her apartment in the 44th Street and Third Avenue area of ​​Manhattan.

NYC Subway Station Attack: Horror video shows thief breaking woman’s skull while hitting her with a hammer

READ Also  President Biden, Mayor Adams Discuss How Federal Government Can Help Stop Flow Of Illegal Guns Into NYC – Gadget Clock

There, he followed her into his building and began sexually assaulting himself as soon as he touched the victim and making perverse remarks about her, police said.

Police are searching for the man who allegedly went to a woman's home from a Brooklyn subway station and sexually assaulted her before 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Police are searching for the man who allegedly went to a woman’s home from a Brooklyn subway station and sexually assaulted her before 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
(NYPD)

The man later grabbed the victim by the throat and punched her in the face and body more than once before fleeing west, the NYPD said in a press release on Sunday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. His assailant was still at large.

Meanwhile, police said on Sunday that they were looking for atrocities behind a different heinous subway attack since the beginning of the week.

NYC police report stabbing in 6 subways, assault with 2 hatchets, zero tolerance plan in effect

A 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench inside the Bronx subway station on East 241st Street when a stranger approached her and “hit her in the face and back of the head with human feces,” the NYPD reported.

The thrilling video of the attack shows the man standing behind the woman while hitting her on the head before leaving.

Police recently announced the arrest of 57-year-old William Blunt, who has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault after repeatedly striking a New York City health worker with a hammer. Authorities said the woman, a 57-year-old research scientist. Nina has been identified as Rothschild, her skull is broken and her brain is bleeding. Until Sunday, he was in serious, but stable condition.

READ Also  Inflation report today: US might have hit a new 40-year high in January as consumers see prices of gas, cars, homes soar

The NYPD asks anyone related to the crime to call its Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Gadget Clock reporter Paul Best contributed to this report.

#NYC #subway #attacks #Man #shot #woman #sexually #abused #police #hunt #man #assaulted #victim #human #feces

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  DOJ may allow safe injection sites for heroin use

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment