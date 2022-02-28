NYC subway attacks: Man shot, woman sexually abused, as police hunt man who assaulted victim with human feces



A man was shot in the chest inside a New York City subway station on Sunday night, at the same time police released horrific video of a suspect hitting a woman in the face and head with human feces, authorities said.

Since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced his crackdown on the transit system, including additional officers and resource deployments, several subway riders have been attacked or otherwise targeted by alleged criminals. The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a 27-year-old man was standing on an L-train platform inside a Broadway junction subway station in Brooklyn around 10:10 p.m. Sunday when he and another man started arguing.

Details of the argument were not immediately available, but police said the male suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest before fleeing. Victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Police could describe the suspect as his 20-year-old.

On Saturday, a different suspect followed a 28-year-old woman to her home from a Brooklyn subway station on 45th Street and 4th Avenue, police said. The woman left the subway station just before 6 a.m. Saturday and was followed by a stranger on her way to her apartment in the 44th Street and Third Avenue area of ​​Manhattan.

There, he followed her into his building and began sexually assaulting himself as soon as he touched the victim and making perverse remarks about her, police said.

The man later grabbed the victim by the throat and punched her in the face and body more than once before fleeing west, the NYPD said in a press release on Sunday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at the scene. His assailant was still at large.

Meanwhile, police said on Sunday that they were looking for atrocities behind a different heinous subway attack since the beginning of the week.

A 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench inside the Bronx subway station on East 241st Street when a stranger approached her and “hit her in the face and back of the head with human feces,” the NYPD reported.

The thrilling video of the attack shows the man standing behind the woman while hitting her on the head before leaving.

Police recently announced the arrest of 57-year-old William Blunt, who has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault after repeatedly striking a New York City health worker with a hammer. Authorities said the woman, a 57-year-old research scientist. Nina has been identified as Rothschild, her skull is broken and her brain is bleeding. Until Sunday, he was in serious, but stable condition.

