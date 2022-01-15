NYC subway crime: Asian woman killed after man pushes her in front of subway train at Times Square station, suspect in custody



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — An Asian woman was killed after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Manhattan Saturday morning, police stated.

It occurred simply after 9:30 a.m. contained in the Times Square-Forty second Avenue subway station.

Police say the 40-year-old Asian woman was pushed onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station.

Shocked subway riders regarded on in disbelief.

“Folks soar after they attempt to end their life themselves, it is okay, however to do it this manner, it is loopy,” subway rider Julia Avramenko stated.

She says she is uneasy.

“I am afraid to remain on the nook as a result of I do know that generally some loopy folks can push anyone,” Avramenko stated.

The male suspect is in custody.

New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams is predicted to hitch police at press convention Saturday afternoon to offer new particulars.

Final week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Adams introduced a plan to calm New Yorkers’ worry about returning to the subways through the pandemic.

They introduced that police will patrol the subways throughout their beat, trying to assist the homeless.

“We’ll get them the help they want, get them into shelter, and in the end into housing,” Hochul stated.

“You understand this occurs, however if you hear and also you see it, it is horrible for the household, the lady. It is actually scary,” subway rider Yolanda Vriones stated.

The MTA has surveillance cameras in each subway station now.

Saturday’s incident was doubtless caught on subway cameras that might assist police with their investigation.

The MTA stated southbound N trains had been operating on the specific observe from 57th Avenue-Seventh Avenue to 34 Avenue-Herald Square and southbound R trains had been operating on the F line from thirty sixth Avenue to West 4th Avenue-Washington Square after which by way of the D line to DeKalb Avenue.

