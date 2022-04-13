NYC subway shooting: Man who alerted police to suspect reveals moments before arrest



NYPD arrested New York City subway assailant Frank James outside a Manhattan liquor store on Wednesday after a security camera technician spotted him walking on the sidewalk in broad daylight.

Jack Dahan, an eyewitness, told Gadget Clock that he was maintaining a store camera when he saw James walking around the busy East Village neighborhood with a bag over his shoulder.

He alerted police, and Ninth Precinct officers took James into custody without injuring anyone.

“Thank God,” Dahan said.

A photo given to Gadget Clock Digital by a law enforcement source shows police leading handcuffed James on the sidewalks of First Avenue and St. Mark’s Place.

Police further said Wednesday that a tipstar called to see a scene near crime stoppers on Sixth Street at nearby McDonald’s.

James is expected to face federal terrorism charges in connection with the public transportation attack, according to U.S. Attorney Braun Pace of New York’s Eastern District.

“We hope this arrest will bring some relief to the victims and to the people of New York City,” NYPD Commissioner Kitchant Sewell told a news conference this afternoon, announcing the official arrest of James.

Police say James’ criminal record includes nine arrests in New York alone and three in New Jersey.

The Essex County, New Jersey, Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that James had been charged with two counts of terrorism in connection with an incident that occurred in the mid-1990s. He was convicted of harassment and sentenced to one year in prison.

Police initially identified James as an interested person involved in Tuesday morning’s attack on the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. On Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams announced that he was a suspect.

Wearing a bright nylon safety vest and gas mask, he opened a smoke canister and fired at least 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock handgun when the Manhattan-bound N train entered the station around 8:25 a.m., police said. They recovered weapons and other items they believed he had left in the car, including a smoke bomb, a hatchet and extra magazines.

About 30 people were treated for injuries – at least 10 were suffering from gunshot wounds. Others had symptoms of smoking or other illnesses that survived the frantic scene. Authorities say no one was killed.

Police also linked James’ credit card, which they said they found in a subway crime scene, with a U-Howl van parked on Kings Highway. Police have closed several blocks around the surroundings and called bomb squads, hazard groups and federal authorities for the investigation.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.