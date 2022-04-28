NYC subway shooting suspect gets DNA swab from FBI, defense sounds alarm



Federal investigators again questioned Frank James, a New York City subway shooting suspect, this week, then took a DNA sample, arguing that his defense attorneys might infringe on his rights.

“FBI agents entered his room in MDC Brooklyn, interrogated him, took multiple buckle swabs of his DNA and instructed him to sign some documents,” his federal defenders wrote to Judge Rowan Mann, referring to a federal holding facility in the Metropolitan Detention. . “Unlike standard practice, the government made this intrusion by missing advance notice for consultation, depriving us of the opportunity to hear or be present.”

Lawyers Mia Eisner-Greenberg and Deidre von Dornam also allege that the FBI violated federal criminal procedure.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Frank James has posted racist comments on YouTube for years

“Because the government has failed to give notice to the council before questioning and investigating Mr James, their practice is at risk of violating Mr James’ fundamental constitutional rights under the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendments,” they wrote. “Using a swab on a person’s inner cheek to obtain DNA evidence is the subject of a constitutional inquiry.”

James is accused of throwing smoke grenades and firing at a crowded N train in Sunset Park on April 12. He is thought to have shot 10 people and wounded more than two dozen others before hiding in a New York street. All the victims survived.

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James in custody

On April 13, police found the 62-year-old alleged gunman after consulting with the public, in which he himself made a clear call to crime stoppers.

“Mr. James is now facing federal charges for his actions: a terrorist attack on public transit,” Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director of the FBI’s New York field office, told a news conference after his arrest. .

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said there have been nine previous arrests in New York in 1992 and 1998 in the history of James’s arrest, including criminal sex offenses, four cases of possession of stolen equipment and two cases of service theft. He was arrested in New Jersey at least three times in 1991, 1992 and 2007 for trespassing, looting and disorderly conduct.

Now, if convicted of subway attack, he faces life in prison.