NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three teenage boys and a man were stabbed Tuesday inside a New York City subway station in the latest round of violence across the city’s transit system.

Prior to the stabbing, the group was standing on a J-Line subway platform inside Flushing Avenue and Broadway stations in Bedford-Stuavisant, Brooklyn, just before 3:30 p.m., the New York Police Department told Gadget Clock.

A fight probably gave rise to the attack, police said.

Putin’s 40 Mile Killing Machine Criticizes Ukraine’s Capital: Live Update

One teenager was stabbed in the arm and the other two were stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said. A 21-year-old man was injured in the arm and chest.

Everyone went to the nearest hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening, police said. No arrests were made.

The NYPD said it was unclear whether the four victims knew each other.

The incident happened as violent crime continued to be a problem in the city’s transit system. Over the weekend, a man was shot in the chest and a woman was attacked when a man hit her in the face and head with human feces, authorities said.

On February 24, a man allegedly stabbed a woman several times with a hammer at the Queens subway station before fleeing with his bag.

William Blunt, 57, was arrested for involvement in the incident.

A few days after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams announced efforts to curb subway crime by deploying more police officers and resources.

“I hear it whenever I’m on the subway – people tell me about the fear of using the system and we’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York,” he said at his unveiling last month. Underground safety plan. ”