World

NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man
Written by admin
NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man

NYC subway stabbing injures three teens, man

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three teenage boys and a man were stabbed Tuesday inside a New York City subway station in the latest round of violence across the city’s transit system.

Prior to the stabbing, the group was standing on a J-Line subway platform inside Flushing Avenue and Broadway stations in Bedford-Stuavisant, Brooklyn, just before 3:30 p.m., the New York Police Department told Gadget Clock.

A fight probably gave rise to the attack, police said.

Putin’s 40 Mile Killing Machine Criticizes Ukraine’s Capital: Live Update

One teenager was stabbed in the arm and the other two were stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said. A 21-year-old man was injured in the arm and chest.

Everyone went to the nearest hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life threatening, police said. No arrests were made.

The NYPD said it was unclear whether the four victims knew each other.

The incident happened as violent crime continued to be a problem in the city’s transit system. Over the weekend, a man was shot in the chest and a woman was attacked when a man hit her in the face and head with human feces, authorities said.

On February 24, a man allegedly stabbed a woman several times with a hammer at the Queens subway station before fleeing with his bag.

William Blunt, 57, was arrested for involvement in the incident.

A few days after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams announced efforts to curb subway crime by deploying more police officers and resources.

READ Also  René Pollesch Aims for a ‘Safe Space’ at the Volksbühne in Berlin

“I hear it whenever I’m on the subway – people tell me about the fear of using the system and we’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York,” he said at his unveiling last month. Underground safety plan. ”

#NYC #subway #stabbing #injures #teens #man

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  SUNY Potsdam shooting: Beth Howell's grieving mother says she spoke to daughter hours before her murder

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment