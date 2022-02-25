World

NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman’s skull while beating her with hammer

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman’s skull while beating her with hammer
Written by admin
NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman’s skull while beating her with hammer

NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman’s skull while beating her with hammer

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The gruesome video showed moments when a hammer-wielding man kicked a woman off the stairs at a New York City subway station and attacked her with a weapon, seriously injuring her, officials said Friday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the man was entering the Queens Plaza subway station in Queens just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday when he approached her from behind.

The shocking video released by the department shows the 57-year-old woman slowly walking down the stairs to the subway station as the hooded suspect follows in her footsteps.

NYC police report stabbing in 6 subways, assault with 2 hatches, pipe as zero tolerance plan implemented

He kicks her once and then repeatedly, but the woman holds the railing and is seen to be straight as she slowly descends the stairs, the footage shows. But the relentless attacker then pulls out a hammer and continues his violent attack.

The NYPD video shows the man repeatedly waving a hammer at the victim’s head. He struck the woman several times on the head before disappearing from the camera, police said. The beast then quietly takes his purse and climbs the stairs.

NYC Reform has created more black prey with the aim of tinkering criminals with racial makeup: experts

According to the NYPD, the victim’s skull was broken and several heads were injured. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

READ Also  James Has 33, Lakers Beat Nets In Davis’ Return – Gadget Clock

The suspect was wearing a black coat and hood up and blue jeans. He was wearing a black mask, black shoes and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

#NYC #subway #station #attack #Horrifying #video #shows #thief #fracture #womans #skull #beating #hammer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  3 San Francisco school board Democrats to face recall election Tuesday

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment