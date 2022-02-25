NYC subway station attack: Horrifying video shows thief fracture woman’s skull while beating her with hammer



The gruesome video showed moments when a hammer-wielding man kicked a woman off the stairs at a New York City subway station and attacked her with a weapon, seriously injuring her, officials said Friday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the man was entering the Queens Plaza subway station in Queens just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday when he approached her from behind.

The shocking video released by the department shows the 57-year-old woman slowly walking down the stairs to the subway station as the hooded suspect follows in her footsteps.

He kicks her once and then repeatedly, but the woman holds the railing and is seen to be straight as she slowly descends the stairs, the footage shows. But the relentless attacker then pulls out a hammer and continues his violent attack.

The NYPD video shows the man repeatedly waving a hammer at the victim’s head. He struck the woman several times on the head before disappearing from the camera, police said. The beast then quietly takes his purse and climbs the stairs.

According to the NYPD, the victim’s skull was broken and several heads were injured. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

The suspect was wearing a black coat and hood up and blue jeans. He was wearing a black mask, black shoes and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information about the attack to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).