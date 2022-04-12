NYC subway station shooting leaves multiple wounded, ‘undetonated devices’ found



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The New York Police Department has confirmed that shots were fired Tuesday morning at a Brooklyn subway station during a maximum commute for staff in Manhattan.

A NYPD spokesman confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that a shooting occurred at 36th St. Station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, but did not immediately know how many were injured or if a suspect was taken into custody.

FDNY told Gadget Clock that firefighters responded to smoke calls at the DNR Line train station. Upon arrival, the units shot multiple people in the same location and discovered several uninterrupted devices. It continues to be an active scene.

Several people were seen lying on the blood-soaked floor of a graphic photo station broadcast on Twitter on Tuesday morning. One man applied pressure that looked like another person’s foot wound. A red object was tied around the wound to reduce bleeding. A second man grabbed his cell phone and saw a pile of blood as backpacks and purses spread across the platform.

The department’s NYPD News Twitter account warned the public to avoid the 36th St. and 4th Avenue areas of Brooklyn due to an investigation and said emergency vehicles and delays should be expected.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Jeremy Copas of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.