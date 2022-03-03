World

NYC suspect accused of smearing feces on straphanger’s face reportedly lashes out at judge: ‘F— you, b—-‘

1 day ago
At a New York City subway station, a man accused of spraying human feces on a woman’s face and head called a judge “f — you” and the lawyer – and his victim – a “b ——“. “According to recent reports.

Frank Abroqua, 37, appeared before the Bronx Criminal Court on Tuesday with a slap in the face, barking, saying he was “f —— tired of it” and saying: “I’m hungry. Why am I still here? They hate me. Wants to bring charges of crime, “according to the New York Daily News.

Abroque was arrested shortly after appearing in court in September 2021 on charges of hate crime, where he allegedly threatened to kill a Jew.

NYC police investigate hate crime pattern after attack on 7 Asian women in just 2 hours

Earlier, on February 21, a 43-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting her. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said police said the woman was sitting on a bench inside a Bronx subway station on East 241st Street when she approached and “hit her in the face and back of the head with human feces.”

The thrilling video of the attack shows Abroqwa standing behind the woman as she hits him on the head before leaving.

He was eventually charged with assault, disorderly conduct, intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

In his testimony on Tuesday, a prosecutor said Abroqua had confronted the woman a few minutes earlier, when he tried to hit her, according to News.

“Hey, Mami, hey, Mami, why aren’t you talking to me?” He complained, the report said.

But when he refused, he boarded an open subway train and defecated in a bag before carrying out his heinous attack, the report alleged.

A criminal complaint related to the arrest describes how he “sprayed feces on the woman’s face, head, neck, shoulders and back.”

As he did, he verbally said: “Like this, b —-?”

Pictures from the NYPD show that the suspect woman, after refusing to cover her face with feces, February 21, 2022

Pictures from the NYPD show that the suspect woman, after refusing to cover her face with feces, February 21, 2022
(NYPD)

Later, when the police interviewed him, he told them, “S — happens. Haha. It’s an S —— situation. Haha,” the complaint further alleges.

Abrokoya had more to say when he appeared in court on Tuesday night. When judges and attorneys discussed a defense order for the victim, he stated: “I do not know that b ——.”

According to the Daily News, after the judge advised him to discuss the case with his attorney, Abrokova told him: “” Why are you disrespecting me? Why am I being abused by the system? “

He added: “I’m talking to my attorney. F — you, b —-.”

Abroqua was released on bail in the case – despite the efforts of prosecutors – but was re-arrested in response to a hate crime charge, the report said.

He is proud to have made at least 20 sealed previous arrests, including charges of robbery, assault, forcible touching, criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated harassment, police said.

