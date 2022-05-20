NYC teen arrested in killing of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay, second suspect sought



A 15-year-old boy with a violent historical past has been arrested and an 11-year-old woman in New York Metropolis has been charged with taking pictures to demise whereas using a scooter, and authorities are trying to find the alleged driver of the automobile.

Matthew Godwin was awaiting conviction on Friday for possession of a weapon for the second-degree homicide, first-degree homicide and the demise of Keahara Tey, who was shot in the Bronx by a stray bullet, the New York Police Division mentioned. He was detained whereas staying on the resort together with his mom.

Authorities recognized Omar Bojang, 18, as a suspect who they imagine was driving the scooter that was shot Monday. Officers known as on him to give up to authorities.

Tie suffered a abdomen damage however the taking pictures was an unintentional goal, the NYPD mentioned. The goal was a 13-year-old boy that didn’t get harm.

“As a substitute of hitting his supposed goal, he ended the life of a very harmless, totally concerned 11-year-old woman,” NYPD Commissioner Kitchant Sewell informed reporters. “I would not say he was in the unsuitable place as a result of why cannot an 11-year-old stand outdoors in broad daylight.”

The 13-year-old spoke to the NYPD however investigators had been unable to find out the motive for the taking pictures, officers mentioned. Used weapon not discovered.

Tey was with a member of the family when the gunfight broke out simply earlier than 5pm on Monday close to Fox Road.

“We’re speaking about an 11-year-old woman along with her entire future – her entire household is devastated by this loss. In the mean time, we will not deliver her again,” her aunt, Norca Sanchez, mentioned earlier this week, as reported by Fox New York. .

Mayor Eric Adams spoke Friday about shootings and homicide rapes involving juvenile delinquents throughout town.

“Many times, we see 11, 15, 18 folks. Not simply the gunmen, however the victims,” ​​he mentioned.

Godwin has an extended historical past of violence, police mentioned. In 2019, when he was 12, he was assaulted by a gang member and shot January 6, NYPD intelligence chief James Essig mentioned.

Bozang is an alleged gang member and was arrested in June 2020 for possessing a gun. That case goes to the juvenile courtroom. He was additionally the topic of arrest warrants for robberies involving three incidents the place he and one other suspect displayed weapons to their victims, who had been lured into the world through social media.

He was additionally concerned in two shootings, Essig mentioned. Bojang and one other man had been shot in the leg in April 2020, and he too was shot in November of that 12 months.

Bronx County District Lawyer Darsell Clark mentioned the taking pictures contained a wave of ongoing violence in his borough the place younger kids had been shamelessly firing into public areas, regardless of human life.

“We’re speaking a few gunman who is just too younger to be known as a gunman as a result of he’s 15 years previous,” he mentioned.

In 2022, 25 kids aged 16 and beneath had been arrested for possessing weapons in the Bronx, he mentioned. Tei was the second baby to be killed in gun violence in the Bronx this 12 months.

Clark mentioned 16 kids aged 16 and beneath had been shot in the Bronx.