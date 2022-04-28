NYC teen previously released on probation over armed robbery has indictment dropped in fatal shooting: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A New York City teenager accused of shooting dead a man in a misidentification case last year was released from prison by a judge on Tuesday, a report said.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Nita Semaz-Williams dismissed charges against Steven Mendez, 17, who allegedly shot Psycho Coma, 21, in the head in a gang-related incident when Mendez thought Coma was another man, the New York Post quoted. According to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

A New York NYPD officer was pushed and fled on foot after being stopped by gunfire in Manhattan: video

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Nita Semaz-Williams dismissed charges against Steven Mendez, 17, who allegedly shot Psycho Coma, 21, in the head in a gang-related incident when Mendez thought Coma was another man.“/>

The judge did not give a reason for the decision.

Mendez was previously released on a five-year probation in May 2020 after pleading guilty to armed robbery, where prosecutors sought a maximum sentence of four years.

One person injured in the incident was shot in the leg. Mendez was accused of being a “young criminal.”

The then-Bronx Supreme Court Judge Dennis Boyle did not consider the sentence to be appropriate for a crime committed as an accomplice at the age of 16, a spokesman for the court told the Post at the time.

Connecticut boy burnt to death by petrol tennis ball: Family

“When I hear the judge say, ‘Let him go.’ Honestly, I had to get up, “Koma’s mother, Haja Kaira, told the Post. “I couldn’t believe it. I shouted, ‘What! Let him go ?!’ The judge believes that my son’s life has no meaning. That is why they will continue killing because they know there is no consequence. “

The Post reports that Mendez’s criminal history includes allegations that his mother was slapped and held at gunpoint.