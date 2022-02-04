NYC Teen who allegedly shot cop is back in jail: report



A teenager in New York who posted bail on charges of shooting a police officer last week has returned to jail for violating tests, officials said.

Camerin Williams, a 16-year-old rapper known as Sea Blue, was ordered to return to the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn on Thursday when she violated the terms of a probation agreement, the New York Post reported. The arrest comes just a week after a NYPD officer posted January 27 on 250 250,000 bail for allegedly shooting him, officials said.

The paper said the cause of the alleged probation violation was not known.

NYC officer released from hospital after suffering ‘probably career-ending’ gunshot wounds

Williams, who is said to have signed a recording contract with Interscope Records, was on trial for a 2020 gun charge when he shot and killed 27-year-old officer Qasim Penant on Jan. 18, officials said.

“We’re glad that a police-shooter is back on the streets, but this revolving door doesn’t mean anything to the gunman again and again,” said PBA President Patrick J. Lynch told the New York Post after his arrest.

Third NYC officer shot this year, Staten Island drug raid

He added: “It should be clear to every New Yorker that our justice system is broken in many places. Our legislators must make it a priority to put it above all else.”

Following the shooting, New York prosecutors requested that the teen be held without bail, but Dennis Boyle, the acting judge of the Bronx Supreme Court, was appointed by Chief Administrative Judge Jonathan Lippman to replace Elliott Spitzer, a former Democratic New York governor. Recommendations, New York Post reports.

Instead, Boyle set Williams’ bond at 250 250,000, which he posted, officials said.

Officer Penant has since recovered from the shooting and was released from St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was greeted by applause from his colleagues and hospital staff.