NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after ‘huge bang’ reported

15 hours ago
A manhole fire near Times Square on Sunday evening is crowding tourists in Midtown Manhattan.

According to a preliminary report from the NYPD, no one was injured in the incident.

Videos posted on social media show people carrying shopping bags on 48th Street.

“Go, go. I don’t know what it is,” said one of the people concerned. “I heard something.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

