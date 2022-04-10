NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after ‘huge bang’ reported
A manhole fire near Times Square on Sunday evening is crowding tourists in Midtown Manhattan.
According to a preliminary report from the NYPD, no one was injured in the incident.
Videos posted on social media show people carrying shopping bags on 48th Street.
“Go, go. I don’t know what it is,” said one of the people concerned. “I heard something.”
