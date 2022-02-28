NYC traffic: BMW plunges off Henry Hudson Parkway onto Amtrak train tracks, killing driver and passenger
The car burst into flames.
One person was discovered dead in the car with severe burns.
A second person, a 39-year-old man, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two southbound lanes of the parkway were closed as police investigated.
Amtrak issued a service advisory saying delays between New York Penn Station and Albany were possible due to the police activity.
