NYC Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to NYC program expands to a new age group Tuesday.

At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is now required for children as young as five years old at indoor dining and entertainment venues.

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

New York adults are used to showing their vaccine cards to get into most places around the city. But now, families with younger kids will have to start doing the same.

“I do think it’s a good idea for kids to get it,” 11-year-old Ethan Harry told CBS2. “Even if it’s not perfect, it’s still going to help you a lot. Even if you get one shot, or two shots, or even a third booster.”

WEB EXTRA: Where And How To Show Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

Starting Tuesday, kids as young as five need to show proof of one vaccination dose to dine indoors, go to the movies or other performances, and also for school activities, like sports, dance and band.

Then by Dec. 27, kids 12 and up will have to show proof of two doses.

“Both already received two doses of the vaccine, and we are ready for the effort to move forward,” parent Whitney Taylor said.

Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

COVID VACCINE

This comes as a hearing is scheduled Tuesday over the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers, impacting more than 160,000 people, including police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers. A judge will decide whether to issue a temporary restraining order for the mandate, which ordered city public employees to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or be forced to go on unpaid leave.

Meanwhile on the state level, the governor is still pushing her new mask mandate for indoor public spaces that don’t require proof of vaccination.

“We hope that counties will enforce it. We expect that they will,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

She might not want to have great expectations. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says he doesn’t want to take employees away from vaccinations to police mask wearing.

“My objection was logistical,” he told CBS2. “How many calls I got today – I had a woman who went to Kohl’s department store and they almost threw her out of the store because she didn’t have a mask on. This is not the way to handle a crisis.”

Broadway League Says Vaccine Mandate For Children Under 12 Will Take Effect Dec. 14

The indoor mask mandate will be in effect until at least Jan. 15, when Hochul will reassess COVID conditions. If businesses don’t obey, they face a fine up to $1,000.