NYC venue hosting attempted Reagan assassin: ‘Hinckley didn’t f–ck up’ as many lives as Reagan admin



Hosted by a man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan, New York City Venue says the assassination attempt did not “f-k” so many lives as the Reagan administration.

John Hinkley Jr., who shot Reagan in 1981, announced that he would be performing at the Market Hotel in New York City on July 8. He was not convicted of insanity.

He was 25 at the time of the assassination attempt, which injured two others and maimed Reagan’s press secretary James Brady.

Judge John Hinkley Jr. was released unconditionally

“The big news !! I’ll be performing at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, NY on July 8. Collect your tickets as long as you can,” Hinkley said.

He is composing music and currently has a YouTube account to serve various song covers in addition to his own music. The account has over 25,000 subscribers and her videos have received thousands of views, with her most viewed video receiving over 250,000 views.

A Twitter user responded to the announcement, saying “it’s better to cancel” and added “what do you think.”

In response, the market hotel a Now the tweet has been deleted That “Hinckley didn’t get a billionth of a life like Reagan Admin.”

“And Hinkley has at least some ups and downs for what he’s done,” Market Hotel wrote. “He has served for 40 years, acknowledging his actions, expressing remorse, his mind was paralyzed when he committed his crime and was treated.”

A federal judge ruled last year that Hinkley could be released in 2022 without restraint. He was in St. Elizabeth Hospital for more than 34 years until 2016, when he was released with some restrictions.

Hinkley’s attorney, Barry Levine, said his client’s release was “a great day for mental health.”

Hinckley tweeted Tuesday that his July 8 show was “sold out.”

Gadget Clock’ Timothy HJ Neroji and the Associated Press contributed to this report.