NYC Violence: Mayor Eric Adams faces growing challenge to make streets safer



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — It has been a violent begin to 2022 – first with 5 NYPD officers shot in varied incidents.

“It is horrible – town has gotten worse now,” stated Vincente Malava.

A type of officers was fatally shot in Harlem on Friday with an unlawful gun from out of state.

Mayor Eric Adams sternly addressed his metropolis at a prayer vigil for Officer Jason Rivera on Saturday night time.

“You carry a gun in our metropolis, there is no such thing as a apology to you,” stated Adams.

Adams has an enormous downside to remedy, as shootings within the metropolis are up 16 p.c since January 1st. A Burger King worker was shot lifeless throughout a theft in Harlem. Within the Bronx, a one-year-old woman within the again seat of a parked automotive was shot within the face by a gunman in a dispute on the road.

“We’re in the midst of a disaster with weapons,” stated Manhattan District Lawyer Alvin Bragg.

The problem is the shortage of gun management.

“We’re going to roll out a wise means of policing – put in place once more, a modified model of a plainclothes anti-gun unit that’s going to go after these recognized shooters,” stated Mayor Adams.

Adams says for the plan to work, he wants assist from larger up. He’s now getting backup from the state. On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul introduced a partnership with town and NYPD to type the brand new interstate job power on unlawful weapons that can carry regulation enforcement officers from 9 states collectively to sort out the pressing challenge on unlawful weapons that has now turn out to be a pandemic of its personal in New York Metropolis.

