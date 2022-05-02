NYC visitor shot dead in broad daylight, brother suffers heart attack after hearing news



A Virginia man traveling to New York City has reportedly been shot in the head in broad daylight after an “intense” argument with a woman. The tragedy was so tragic for the man’s family that he went into cardiac arrest after his brother was pronounced dead.

“I saw an argument,” neighbor Manny El Grande told the New York Daily News about what happened before Ronald Thomas, 27, was shot dead in New York City. “I just said maybe it’s like a relationship, things are going on … it wasn’t my problem so I kept walking.”

Thomas was fatally shot in the Upper West Side on Sunday while in his Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. He is reported to have had an “intense” argument with a woman when a gunman pulled her up to a Cool-D-Sack outside. Frederick fired at Douglas House at 12:15 p.m. and aimed at Thomas, the New York Daily News reported.

Thomas was shot in the head and the gunman left shortly afterwards. According to the NYPD, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor saw the body of Thomas after hearing gunshots, and a woman was seen crying at the scene during a police investigation, the outlet said.

“I don’t even come out here anymore,” resident Maria Beltran told the outlet. “I want to get the hell out of here. I’m going to the store right now and then I’ll go straight home.”

Thomas, a Bronx native, was visiting the city after visiting Glen Allen, Virginia. Her older brother went into cardiac arrest after her family members in Virginia were warned of her death, according to Carmen Quinnos, president of Frederick Douglas House.

Quinnons told the New York Daily News, “The older brother found out he was in the hospital with a cardiac arrest.” “Mom is with him. So the older son is already in the hospital.”

Quinones contacted the family and said the brother’s condition was serious.

“Everyone here is devastated,” Quinones added. “We don’t know him, but we’re devastated because he’s someone’s child.”

One of Thomas’s cousins ​​was shocked to see the tragedy, describing it as “nuts”.

“It’s a tragedy,” said Dwayne Martin. “It’s nuts because it’s unexpected. I don’t know who he came to see, what happened. He’s not that kind of person.”

The NYPD told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday that no arrests had been made and that an investigation was under way.