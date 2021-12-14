NYC Weather: Mild and sunny
There won’t be much rain during the week, but we could get a patchy shower late Wednesday.
Rising temperatures will follow and we could tie a record high of 63 on Thursday.
Tuesday
Mild and sunny. High 52.
Wednesday
Late shower. High 52.
Thursday
Record warmth? High 63.
Friday
Breezy blend. High 56.
Saturday
Rain likely. High 50.
Sunday
Brisk and chillier. High 43.
Monday
Rain AM mix? High 41.
