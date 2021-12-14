NYC Weather: Mild and sunny



NEW YORK (WABC) — We’ll be mostly to partly sunny on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50s.

There won’t be much rain during the week, but we could get a patchy shower late Wednesday.

Rising temperatures will follow and we could tie a record high of 63 on Thursday.

Tuesday

Mild and sunny. High 52.

Wednesday

Late shower. High 52.

Thursday

Record warmth? High 63.

Friday

Breezy blend. High 56.

Saturday

Rain likely. High 50.

Sunday

Brisk and chillier. High 43.

Monday

Rain AM mix? High 41.

