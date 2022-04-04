World

NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny

NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny
NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny – ABC7 New York

NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny – ABC7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) — Monday will be a mostly sunny, seasonable day.

Then on Tuesday clouds thicken and rain returns at night and lasts until Wednesday morning.

Monday
Mostly sunny. High 56.

Tuesday
More clouds. High 56.

Wednesday
Rainy morning. High 55.

Thursday
Periods of rain. High 54.

Friday

A shower or two. High 63.

Saturday
PM showers. High 57.

Sunday
Some sun. High 55.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg – now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view
NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings
School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, and Jeff Smith on social media.

Share your weather photos and videos, and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


