NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny – ABC7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) — Monday will be a mostly sunny, seasonable day.

Then on Tuesday clouds thicken and rain returns at night and lasts until Wednesday morning.

Monday

Mostly sunny. High 56.

Tuesday

More clouds. High 56.

Wednesday

Rainy morning. High 55.

Thursday

Periods of rain. High 54.

Friday

A shower or two. High 63.

Saturday

PM showers. High 57.

Sunday

Some sun. High 55.

