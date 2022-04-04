NYC Weather: Seasonably sunny – ABC7 New York
Then on Tuesday clouds thicken and rain returns at night and lasts until Wednesday morning.
Monday
Mostly sunny. High 56.
Tuesday
More clouds. High 56.
Wednesday
Rainy morning. High 55.
Thursday
Periods of rain. High 54.
Friday
A shower or two. High 63.
Saturday
PM showers. High 57.
Sunday
Some sun. High 55.
