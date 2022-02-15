World

NYC woman stabbed to death in apartment, repeat offender arrested: ‘Tragedy of epic proportions’

19 seconds ago
Christina Una Lee, a former landlord and employer of a New York City woman who was stabbed to death in her apartment, has expressed outrage over her brutal murder because violent crime continues to plague the Big Apple.

NYC homeowner Manhattan Da Bragg has been stabbed after a homeless career criminal was arrested for stabbing a Chinatown apartment.

The pair joined “Fox and Friends First” to discuss the tragedy, blaming city politicians for their leniency towards crime and condemning them for their lack of action in the fight against the recent rise in crime.

“My response to them is that you need to implement these much-needed reforms,” ​​Lee’s former landlord Brian Chin told co-host Carly Shimkus.

“We are tired of hearing our officials utter empty platitudes or of not being able to formulate any of the desperately needed reforms. And if they do not? Good luck to them in the next election because as a community, we are very, very angry.” He continued.

NYC Police Union says Manhattan ‘Bragg’ ‘motivates’ criminals, police ‘not safe’ after seeing Biden

The mugshot shows 25-year-old Assam Nash, who was taken into custody for stabbing Christina Una Lee inside her walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The mugshot shows 25-year-old Assam Nash, who was taken into custody for stabbing Christina Una Lee inside her walk-up Chinatown apartment on her sixth floor in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Lee, 35, was stabbed early Sunday morning in his apartment in the Chinatown neighborhood on the Lower East Side.

The suspect in the case, identified as 25-year-old Assam Nash, has since been taken into custody and has a long rape sheet.

“This guy was a threat to the community. He was in complete danger, but the police did their job well,” Chin said. “They have been arresting him repeatedly. Politicians have shown laxity in criminal policy that has put him on the streets because judges have to follow the rule of law, which politicians have set in the city.”

Nash has been arrested at least a dozen times in the past decade, the most recent arrest being for criminal mischief and escaping police custody last month.

“Christina was one of the most beautiful, the most honest, the hardest working, the sweetest, the most independent people I ever knew and what I learned from her was devastating,” said Eli Klein, a former Lee employer.

“It can’t happen to a beautiful person, so it’s sick … It’s a tragedy of epic proportions,” he continued.

