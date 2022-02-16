NYC women buying up pepper spray after brutal Chinatown murder leaves them feeling ‘unsafe’



New York City women stockpile pepper spray across the city after a homeless man brutally murdered a woman in her own home over the weekend.

About a dozen women in the country’s largest city Told the New York Post That they no longer feel safe in New York City and five businesses have told the paper that they have noticed an increase in women buying pepper spray.

“It has become a popular item, yes,” an employee of F&J Police Equipment told the New York Post about selling pepper spray. “We have some women, also some men who were buying it for their wives or girlfriends or daughters.”

The police Tell me That late Sunday, 35-year-old Christina Una Lee was chased by a homeless man on her way home from a party in New Jersey where she was stabbed forty times and found naked in her bathtub.

“Manhattan used to be an oasis, now I’m looking at my shoulder so I’m not being followed,” said Alice Hu, a 34-year-old real estate agent living in Chinatown, following the New York Post. Crime news.

“Every day, homeless people roam here,” Phoebe Tan, 50, told the New York Post. “I was horrified to hear that this woman had been murdered. There are pepper spray shops to protect myself.”

Several other women reiterated Hsu and Tan’s concerns that some were now carrying a “rape whistle” and that they did not feel safe traveling on the city’s subway system.

A female reporter for the New York Post who was interviewing women across the city said she had personally encountered a homeless man who shouted at her while conducting an interview and took off her pants.

New York City saw a 38.5% Waves Overall crime in January, according to data released by the NYPD.

The wave has been driven by a 91.5% increase Theft Vehicles, mass looting increased by 58.1%, robbery increased by 33.1%, increased by 26.7% Rape A 12.3% major criminal attack, and a 7.5% increase theft.