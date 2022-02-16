World

NYC women buying up pepper spray after brutal Chinatown murder leaves them feeling ‘unsafe’

New York City women stockpile pepper spray across the city after a homeless man brutally murdered a woman in her own home over the weekend.

About a dozen women in the country’s largest city Told the New York Post That they no longer feel safe in New York City and five businesses have told the paper that they have noticed an increase in women buying pepper spray.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says the media is covering him through a different ‘prism’ because he is black

“It has become a popular item, yes,” an employee of F&J Police Equipment told the New York Post about selling pepper spray. “We have some women, also some men who were buying it for their wives or girlfriends or daughters.”

The police Tell me That late Sunday, 35-year-old Christina Una Lee was chased by a homeless man on her way home from a party in New Jersey where she was stabbed forty times and found naked in her bathtub.

“Manhattan used to be an oasis, now I’m looking at my shoulder so I’m not being followed,” said Alice Hu, a 34-year-old real estate agent living in Chinatown, following the New York Post. Crime news.

Rally for Asian woman killed by strangers in random New York City attack

“Every day, homeless people roam here,” Phoebe Tan, 50, told the New York Post. “I was horrified to hear that this woman had been murdered. There are pepper spray shops to protect myself.”

READ Also  Some COVID patients still infectious after over 2 months

Several other women reiterated Hsu and Tan’s concerns that some were now carrying a “rape whistle” and that they did not feel safe traveling on the city’s subway system.

A female reporter for the New York Post who was interviewing women across the city said she had personally encountered a homeless man who shouted at her while conducting an interview and took off her pants.

New York City saw a 38.5% Waves Overall crime in January, according to data released by the NYPD.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press on January 21, 2022, about a scene in which NYPD officers were shot while responding to a call for domestic violence in the Harlem area of ​​New York City, USA. REUTERS / Dieu-Nalio Chery

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to the press on January 21, 2022, about a scene in which NYPD officers were shot while responding to a call for domestic violence in the Harlem area of ​​New York City, USA. REUTERS / Dieu-Nalio Chery
(Reuters)

The wave has been driven by a 91.5% increase Theft Vehicles, mass looting increased by 58.1%, robbery increased by 33.1%, increased by 26.7% RapeA 12.3% major criminal attack, and a 7.5% increase theft.

Anxious January crime information comes later Murder New York City has increased in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, hate crime in New York City nearly doubled in 2021 and racially motivated attacks against the Asian community. Roses 343%.

