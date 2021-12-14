NYCFC Celebrates 1st Ever MLS Cup Victory On Steps Of City Hall – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A huge celebration is underway in New York City for the winners of the Major League Soccer Cup.

A special ceremony for the New York City Football Club is being held on the steps of City Hall.

NYCFC To Celebrate MLS Cup Victory On Steps Of City Hall

The team is expected to receive the keys to the city.

‘We Just Made History’: NYCFC Fans Flood New York City Streets After First Ever MLS Cup Win

On Saturday, the team won the title for the first time after defeating the Portland Timbers in Oregon.

That same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans for a celebration. Preparations began Monday at City Hall, where crews hung a championship banner.

NYCFC Wins MLS Cup, Beating Portland Timbers In Shootout

Tickets for the event are no longer available, but you can watch the ceremony streaming live on CBSN New York.