NYCHA Residents Say Management Company Has Failed To Address Ongoing Problems At Upper West Side High-Rise Since Taking Over Development



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In just one day, there were two trash compactor fires at NYCHA apartments, and residents at one location say their high-rise building has been in need of repairs for years.

“There was smoke coming out of the bathroom, all over the place,” one man said.

New York City To Implement ‘Stay Safe And Stay Open’ Initiative, Doubling Testing For COVID-19 In Schools

“People started to yell out the window for help,” another person said.

“The flames is in my door,” 73-year-old resident Nancy Quintalla told CBS2’s Cory James.

That’s what she says she saw Tuesday morning, flames shooting from a trash chute right across from her apartment, trapping her inside as firefighters raced to the scene.

“Very scary because I never had that situation in my life,” Quintalla said.

The fire happened at the Wise Towers on West 90th Street on the Upper West Side, leaving three of the six people who were hurt with serious injuries.

That is pushing some neighbors to speak out about ongoing problems they feel management company PACT Renaissance Collaborative, or PRC, has been avoiding since getting the keys.

“This compactor issue has been a problem since they took over the development,” resident Cynthia Tibbs said. “That door to the front of the building has been broken now for months.”

More Closures On Broadway: ‘The Music Man’ Goes Dark Through End Of December; Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer sent a letter to New York City Housing Authority back in August, detailing over 30 complaints at Wise Towers, even citing “the underlying issue is a lack of trust between NYCHA residents and PRC.”

“It’s very unacceptable because there is so much money being operated from the government,” Brewer said.

“So who needs to fix this?” James asked.

“This needs to be overseen by NYCHA,” Brewer said.

CBS2 reached out to NYCHA about pending chute repairs, along with concerns residents have about the company managing the property.

A spokesperson sent us a statement that reads, “NYCHA is working with our PACT management partners to address resident concerns. This matter is currently under investigation.”

“PRC needs to go. They need to turn this development back over to NYCHA because NYCHA did a better job than PRC management does,” Tibbs said

CBS2 went to PRC’s office for comment but were told to leave and call a 914 number for a manager to answer our questions, but so far, our call has not been returned.

1 Firefighter, 3 Others Injured In Massapequa Park House Fire

We also reached out to the Department of Investigation to see if it was investigating. A spokesperson said they are aware of the matter but could not provide further comment.