NYC’s teacher vaccine mandate prompts thousands of last-minute shots
New York is requiring that nearly everyone working in the city’s public schools be vaccinated against the coronavirus, forcing thousands of Department of Education employees to receive at least one dose of a vaccine in the past week, prompting teachers to The vaccination rate became very high between Preliminary figures were released on Friday.
City officials said at least 98 percent of headmasters and 93 percent of teachers, as well as 90 percent of non-education staff, had been vaccinated as of Friday. The figures are likely to change by Monday, the deadline for meeting the requirement, as more workers are very likely to receive vaccinations or proof of vaccinations over the weekend.
The Department of Education reports that more than 18,000 shots have been given to staff members since September 24.
“The mandate works, they make us safer,” Mr. de Blasio said in a television interview on Friday. “I would urge every mayor in America: Do it now, get those vaccine mandates before cold weather, when things are about to get tough. Do it now, or you’ll regret it later.”
The union that represents the city’s teachers, which separately monitors vaccination among its members, said about 95 percent of its members had received at least one vaccine dose.
New York’s mandate, which took effect when school day begins on Monday, is the mayor’s first attempt at requiring any city workers to be vaccinated without a tested-out option. This could lay the groundwork for a more widespread need for the city’s huge work force.
This requirement applies to the more than 150,000 people who work in the nation’s largest school system, including teachers, headmasters, mentors, school security agents and lunch aides.
School employees who did not show evidence that they had received at least one vaccine dose were automatically placed on unpaid leave late on Friday. Those who proved they got a shot over the weekend were allowed to report to school on Monday and added back to the payroll.
Teachers vaccinated after Monday can return to school after receiving the first dose. Those who fail to do so will be barred from entering schools and placed on unpaid leave with health insurance for a year.
While the mandate apparently prompted many staff to vaccinate, the mayor’s decision to implement it will be tested further this week, as some schools grapple with potential staff shortages due to staff departures without staff.
In many schools, nearly all staff members are vaccinated, and the mandate will have little or no effect. But some schools are likely to call on substitute teachers in large numbers. Others will probably have to offer grab-and-go options from serving hot lunches to a lack of cafeteria associates.
During a radio interview on Friday, Mr. de Blasio insisted there were more than enough options to cover the thousands of teachers and support staff who were expected to be placed on leave on Monday.
As of Friday afternoon, about 4,000 teachers were still unaffiliated, and about 30 principals or assistant principals had not had a shot. About 15,000 non-education workers were not vaccinated. City officials said they were ready to fill those positions by rehiring other employees. Religious or medical exemptions were given to about 500 employees,
Mayor’s spokeswoman Danielle Filson said there are about 9,000 substitute teachers and another 5,000 paraprofessionals who have been vaccinated and can be deployed to schools immediately.
The city has also promised to provide additional funding for schools to hire alternatives, and some central office workers who are certified to teach will almost certainly be called into schools, at least temporarily.
Union officials said they were particularly concerned about school safety agents who refused vaccinations. They work for the police department and cannot be easily replaced. Police officials said that at least 82 percent of agents had received at least one vaccine dose. By comparison, the police department’s overall vaccination rate was 67 percent.
Last-minute rush by school staff to get shots mirrors a similar scenario involving health care workers across the state, thousands of whom hurried to vaccinate in the days before mandates for staff in hospitals and nursing homes Of.
City officials now must determine whether they can achieve similar success among other city workers and their unions, especially groups that have relatively low vaccination rates, including police officers and sanitation workers.
The city’s legal authority to require vaccines for its employees was further strengthened when a lawsuit filed by a coalition of unions representing school workers, including the United Federation of Teachers, failed to block the mandate.
“Where there is political will, there is a judicial way to mandate vaccines,” said David Bloomfield, a professor of education law and policy at the City University of New York’s Graduate Center and Brooklyn College.
“And in schools, in particular, there are a lot of legal precedents in the face of force majeure by staff,” he said.
A group of teachers filed a separate legal challenge, seeking at least a temporary injunction for the mandate. The request, although briefly granted by a federal appeals court judge, has now been denied by two other federal courts. A panel of judges from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear the plaintiffs’ appeal on October 14.
The teachers also petitioned the US Supreme Court to take up the matter, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor denying the request on Friday without referring it to full court.
Confusion over the temporary injunction prompted Mr. de Blasio to delay the mandate for a week, which enabled him to fulfill a request from union leaders who represent teachers and principals and who argued that Schools need more time to make up for the staffing shortage.
The mayor has staked a part of his legacy on successfully reopening public schools amid the pandemic, and he has said for weeks that ensuring all adults in school buildings are vaccinated is to keep the system safe. is the best way.
Although the city saw extremely low virus-transmission rates when school buildings were reopened for part-time, in-person learning last year, some teachers and parents have decided to return amid the continued threat posed by the highly contagious Delta variant. expressed serious concern about
The city isn’t offering remote-learning options to students this year, frustrating some parents who are still uncomfortable sending their kids back to classes. Some families are participating in informal strikes by sending their children to classes without enrolling them. Those kids may be taken off the rolls in the coming weeks.
A few thousand medically vulnerable children have the option of learning from home or receiving in-person instruction at home.
Three weeks into the school year, it is too early to tell whether the city can keep students as safe as last year, when far fewer children came to school. There are about 600,000 more children in classes this year than last year.
Since September 13, 1,133 of the city’s 65,000 classroom spaces have been temporarily closed due to virus cases and potential exposure. More than 2,100 cases have been detected among the city’s million students, and 883 are among thousands of staff members. So far only one school has been completely closed due to the outbreak. It has since been reopened.
Last week, the mayor increased testing in schools and eased quarantine rules, a change meant to reduce the disruptions caused by repeated class closures during the first week of classes. The mayor’s plan was criticized for testing only 10 percent of those who did not consent to schools every other week, and testing is now taking place weekly.
The vaccine mandate is taking effect at a critical moment for the city and its schools. The total number of virus cases in New York has been declining for several weeks, and elementary school children are likely to be eligible to be vaccinated by Thanksgiving.
But further disruption is almost inevitable. There are still many unvaccinated middle and high school students, even though children 12 and older have been eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since the spring. There will almost certainly be a significant number of young children who do not get vaccinated immediately after being eligible.
And because success cases among vaccinated students will also continue to be a concern, temporarily closing classrooms and even closing the entire building will continue.
Mr. de Blasio has said he has no plans to establish a vaccination mandate for children. On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said students there would need to be vaccinated to go to school as soon as next fall. Los Angeles, the nation’s second largest school district, will establish a student vaccine mandate early next year.
