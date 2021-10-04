NYC’s teacher vaccine mandate prompts thousands of last-minute shots

New York is requiring that nearly everyone working in the city’s public schools be vaccinated against the coronavirus, forcing thousands of Department of Education employees to receive at least one dose of a vaccine in the past week, prompting teachers to The vaccination rate became very high between Preliminary figures were released on Friday.

City officials said at least 98 percent of headmasters and 93 percent of teachers, as well as 90 percent of non-education staff, had been vaccinated as of Friday. The figures are likely to change by Monday, the deadline for meeting the requirement, as more workers are very likely to receive vaccinations or proof of vaccinations over the weekend.

The Department of Education reports that more than 18,000 shots have been given to staff members since September 24.

“The mandate works, they make us safer,” Mr. de Blasio said in a television interview on Friday. “I would urge every mayor in America: Do it now, get those vaccine mandates before cold weather, when things are about to get tough. Do it now, or you’ll regret it later.”