Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Becomes India Wealthiest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Today (Wednesday 10 November) the stock of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, a company owned by Nykaa, an online platform of beauty and health products, had a banging listing. Nykaa was listed with a hefty premium of over 79 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,125. With this, Falguni Nair, the founder of Nykaa, has also become the richest self-made woman in the country. Falguni’s wealth has reached $6.5 billion.

Shares of the company opened at Rs 2,001, jumping 77.86 per cent on the BSE. Thereafter, it rose 89.24 per cent to Rs 2,129. It was listed on the NSE at Rs 2,018 with a premium of 79.37 per cent. The company’s market valuation on the BSE stood at Rs 97,754.06 crore. Earlier this month, the initial public offering (IPO) of FSN E-commerce Ventures received 81.78 times more applications. The price was Rs 1,085-1,125 per share under the Rs 5,352 crore IPO.

Falguni Nair has written a new story of success by breaking the myths, at the age at which people plan for retirement, Falguni Nair left her job as a banker and started the cosmetic business and became a trillionaire in just 9 years. . Falguni Nair is the founder of Nykaa, a beauty and wellness company. Her beauty product range was taken over by women, due to which her company sold $ 200 million worth of goods in just one quarter.

Who is Falguni Nair: Falguni Nair was born on 19 February 1963, Nair’s career started as a Management Consultant with AF Ferguson Company, then in 1993 she joined Kotak Mahindra Group and worked for 19 years . She became the Managing Director in 2005 and remained in this position till 2012. During the job, he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and from here he got the idea of ​​doing business. Falguni is the wife of Sanjay Nair, the head of KKR India.