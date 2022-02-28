NYPD: 14-year-old student shot in the leg outside of Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant



NEW YORK — Police are searching for suspects after a student was shot in the left leg outside of a school in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The NYPD said the 14-year-old, who attends Boys and Girls High School, was wounded on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. and taken to Maimonides Hospital. He said he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He added he did not see who shot him.

No arrests have been made.

