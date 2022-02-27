World

NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Crown Heights store, stole $2,000, employee’s wallet

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Crown Heights store, stole ,000, employee’s wallet
Written by admin
NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Crown Heights store, stole ,000, employee’s wallet

NYPD: Armed suspects robbed Crown Heights store, stole $2,000, employee’s wallet

NEW YORK – Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a Brooklyn store worker’s wallet and thousands of dollars in cash.

It happened at a store on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

crown-heights-armed-robbery-suspects-nypd.jpg
NYPD said two suspects robbed an employee and stole thousands of dollars from a business in Crown Heights.

NYPD


Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 24-year-old employee and threatened him. The suspects then punched the man and stole his cellphone and wallet.

Next, according to police, the suspects took approximately $2,000 from behind the store counter.

The employee suffered minor injuries and was expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.


#NYPD #Armed #suspects #robbed #Crown #Heights #store #stole #employees #wallet

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Oklahoma executes man for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment