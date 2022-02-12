NYPD arrests 2 teenagers in connection to shooting of off-duty police officer



On Saturday morning, the New York Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the February 5 shooting of an off-duty officer last week.

A 17-year-old man has faced three charges, including attempted murder of a suspect, assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. A 16-year-old male suspect has been charged with attempted murder, a NYPD spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital.

An off-duty officer was shot dead in Harlem around 7:30 a.m. last weekend. The officer was on surveillance at the time.

“This is our seventh police officer shot this year,” NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Madre told a news conference on February 5. “[O]Your gun violence is on the rise, and I’m just asking all our communities, all our citizens, our police – we all need to support each other. We have to [discourage] Gun violence. We do not have to live like this. We do not have to live like this. It’s the best city in the world. “

Upon leaving surveillance, the officer noticed two teenagers accused of “firing rounds from a gun” and “began to feel pain in his left leg,” Madre said.

An NYPD spokesman previously confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that the officer was “in a stable condition” after the incident.

The shooting is the seventh police shooting in New York City in just over a month. Two at the end of January NYPD officers were shot Harlem at gunpoint. Officer Wilbert Mora was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, and Officer Jason Rivera eventually died of his injuries.

On Thursday, 10 people were shot in seven incidents in a single 24-hour period.

That same day, Mayor Eric Adams, with tears in his eyes, called on city agencies to do more to protect endangered youth from being trapped in a life of crime and violence.

As of Sunday, the number of homicides had dropped by 12.8%, but the number of shootings had risen by 29.7%, according to police figures.

Violence comes Crime The number of shootings and killings is increasing in different parts of the country. Several cities – including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis – reported an increase in homicides in 2021.

Last week, President Biden He traveled to New York City to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hutchull and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss federal and local options. Law enforcement Can help combat gun crime and invest more to beat up more police officers amid the rise in violent crime in the city.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Kyle Morris, Rebecca Rosenberg and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.