World

NYPD arrests 2 teenagers in connection to shooting of off-duty police officer

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYPD arrests 2 teenagers in connection to shooting of off-duty police officer
Written by admin
NYPD arrests 2 teenagers in connection to shooting of off-duty police officer

NYPD arrests 2 teenagers in connection to shooting of off-duty police officer

On Saturday morning, the New York Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the February 5 shooting of an off-duty officer last week.

A 17-year-old man has faced three charges, including attempted murder of a suspect, assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. A 16-year-old male suspect has been charged with attempted murder, a NYPD spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital.

An off-duty officer was shot dead in Harlem around 7:30 a.m. last weekend. The officer was on surveillance at the time.

The slain NYPD officer told his high school students to ‘stay strong’ in the 2017 video

“This is our seventh police officer shot this year,” NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Madre told a news conference on February 5. “[O]Your gun violence is on the rise, and I’m just asking all our communities, all our citizens, our police – we all need to support each other. We have to [discourage] Gun violence. We do not have to live like this. We do not have to live like this. It’s the best city in the world. “

Upon leaving surveillance, the officer noticed two teenagers accused of “firing rounds from a gun” and “began to feel pain in his left leg,” Madre said.

NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Madre (NYPD Twitter)

NYPD Chief of Housing Jeffrey Madre (NYPD Twitter)

An NYPD spokesman previously confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that the officer was “in a stable condition” after the incident.

The NYC teenager has been charged with shooting a free walk on a NYPD COP bond

READ Also  when pakistani brigadier said there should be atomic attack on india -

The shooting is the seventh police shooting in New York City in just over a month. Two at the end of January NYPD officers were shot Harlem at gunpoint. Officer Wilbert Mora was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, and Officer Jason Rivera eventually died of his injuries.

On Thursday, 10 people were shot in seven incidents in a single 24-hour period.

NYC DA argues Brag not gun, crime spike-led police frustration

That same day, Mayor Eric Adams, with tears in his eyes, called on city agencies to do more to protect endangered youth from being trapped in a life of crime and violence.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the floor of Hearst carrying the body of police officer Jason Rivera after his funeral along Fifth Avenue on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Liechtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the floor of Hearst carrying the body of police officer Jason Rivera after his funeral along Fifth Avenue on January 28, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Liechtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

As of Sunday, the number of homicides had dropped by 12.8%, but the number of shootings had risen by 29.7%, according to police figures.

Violence comes CrimeThe number of shootings and killings is increasing in different parts of the country. Several cities – including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis – reported an increase in homicides in 2021.

Last week, President Biden He traveled to New York City to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hutchull and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss federal and local options. Law enforcement Can help combat gun crime and invest more to beat up more police officers amid the rise in violent crime in the city.

READ Also  Critical Moment for Roe, and the Supreme Court’s Legitimacy

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Kyle Morris, Rebecca Rosenberg and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

#NYPD #arrests #teenagers #connection #shooting #offduty #police #officer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Pak Court Dismisses Former Pm Nawaz Sharif Appeal Against Two Cases

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment