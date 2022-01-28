NYPD Det. Jason Rivera’s Widow Criticizes Manhattan DA’s Policy Changes During Eulogy – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera delivered an emotional eulogy during his funeral Friday.

Rivera, 22, was killed a week ago in the line of duty responding for a call for help in Harlem. The couple had only been married a few months.

“Today I’m still in this nightmare that I wish I never had,” Dominique Luzuriaga said Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. “Although I gained thousands of blue brothers and sisters, I’m the loneliest without you.”

Luzuriaga later eluded to gun violence in New York City and called out new Manhattan District Attorney Bragg, who has been criticized for changing what crimes his office will prosecute.

“The system continues to fail us. We are not safe anymore. No even the members of the service,” she said. “I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.”

The crowd stood to applaud her remarks.

Shortly after Bragg took over the DA’s office, he announced it would no longer prosecute some crimes, like marijuana misdemeanors, prostitution and fare evasion. He also advised lesser charges for some low-level drug offenses, burglaries and robberies.

Bragg said this will allow attorneys more time to prosecute violent offenses.

CBS2 has reached out to his office for comment.