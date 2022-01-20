NYPD Detective Shot While Executing Search Warrant On Staten Island – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot whereas executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island.

A shootout between the detective and a suspect occurred on Rockne Road within the New Springville part round 6 a.m., based on police.

The wounded officer was taken to Staten Island College Hospital in secure situation.

The officer’s accidents aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect was additionally shot and is predicted to OK.