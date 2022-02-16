NYPD detectives shoot at car after driver tries to ram them: report



Police fired on a car after the driver tried to push officers during a traffic stop in New York City on Tuesday, a report said.

The suspect, who fled the scene after being thrown into a ditch, is still at large, the New York Post reported.

The shooting happened near Central Park in Manhattan around 3 p.m., when detectives with the NYPD’s robbery squad were seizing the vehicle, police said.

Authorities believe the car was involved in multiple robberies in the city, the Post reported.

During the stop, police said the driver tried to hit the officers and, according to the paper, a detective fired as the car drove away.

A police source told the Post that authorities were investigating whether anyone had been shot.

No further details were immediately available, the department added.