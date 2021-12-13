NYPD – Gadget Clock





One man is dead and another in custody suspected of DWI after an early morning crash in the Bronx.

Police said a Jeep Wrangler flew off the Major Deegan Expressway to East 135th Street below around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Jeep’s driver was merging onto the expressway when he and the driver of an Audi A6 crashed into each other, according to police.

The Jeep hit a concrete barrier and flipped over to the street where its driver died.

Police arrested the 23-year-old driver of the Audi A6 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The man, from the Bronx, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while impaired.

The identity of the victim was being held pending family notification.

NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating.